George didn't return to Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Hornets after sustaining an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes.

George checked out at the 11:35 mark of the fourth quarter and went to the locker room to have his ankle evaluated by medical staff. He returned to the bench but didn't check back into the game, so his ankle injury could put him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.