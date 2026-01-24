George (ankle) went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

George appeared to tweak his left ankle after stepping on a Hornets player's foot. He's gone to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff, so Malaki Branham and Justin Champagnie should see an uptick in playing time for as long as George is out of the game.