George went to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

George's left foot landed on Jakob Poeltl while the two were battling for a rebound early in the period. The rookie was checked on by trainers but was able to walk off the floor under his own power. Expect the Wizards to provide an update on his status before the start of the second half, if not sooner.