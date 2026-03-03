George (elbow) didn't return to Monday's game against the Rockets. He finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

George picked up an elbow injury and departed with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter. He was later spotted sitting on the bench, but he didn't return to the game. George can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic until the team has another update to share.