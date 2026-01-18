George accumulated 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to Denver.

The second-year guard led the Wizards in scoring on the night while putting together his best offensive performance since Nov. 16. George has scored 15-plus points in four of five games since returning from a hip injury, averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.