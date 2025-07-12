George generated 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals during 32 minutes of Friday's 103-84 loss to Phoenix in Summer League.

George was the only Wizard player to top 20 points in the blowout loss, and he also paced the team in rebounds and tied for the team lead in steals. George averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game as a rookie with Washington last season.