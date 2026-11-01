The Wizards exercised the fourth-year team option on George on Sunday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Washington selected George 24th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Since then, the 22-year-old has appeared in 122 regular-season games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.7 minutes. Even with the Wizards' selection of AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick in 2026, George continues to start and remains a key piece of the organization's future.