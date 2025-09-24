Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that George (rest) will be a full go for training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

No surprise here, as George participated in Summer League before getting the final game off for rest. With Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) likely to miss a week or two to open the season, George will be a candidate to start on Opening Night. George averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game as a rookie with Washington during the 2024-25 regular season.