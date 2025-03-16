George recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over Denver.

George stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with three steals for a third consecutive contest. The 21-year-old forward also tied Jordan Poole for the second-highest scoring mark on the team behind Alex Sarr (34 points). George has been sound on the defensive end of late, averaging 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks across his last 10 outings. Additionally, the rookie has scored double-digit points in six of those 10 games, during which he has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 32.0 minutes per contest.