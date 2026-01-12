George chipped in five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to the Suns.

George struggled with his shooting touch versus Phoenix, sinking only two of his 10 shot attempts. It was only his second outing since returning from a seven-game absence due to a hip injury. For the season, George has been a consistent source of scoring, playmaking and defense. He's led the team in assists so far with an average of 4.9 per game. As he gets back in rhythm, expect his production to return to the pace set thus far.