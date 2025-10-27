Wizards' Kyshawn George: Held to six points in 25 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George fouled out in 25 minutes Sunday, finishing with six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and three turnovers in a 139-113 loss to the Hornets.
While George was the lead dog on offense through the first two games of the season, he took a bit of a backseat to CJ McCollum in this one, who finished with a team-high 20 shot attempts. George also struggled with foul trouble and couldn't get his three-point shot to drop, so it was just an off-night for the second-year player. He'll have a chance to bounce back Tuesday against the 76ers.
