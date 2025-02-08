George is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.
George has started in each of Washington's last eight outings but could be forced to miss Saturday's contest due to an ankle injury. If George is ultimately downgraded to out, Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Productive in win Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Starting Saturday vs. Phoenix•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Three swipes in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Career-high 24 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Leads bench in loss Monday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Scores 12 points off bench•