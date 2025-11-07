default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

George was a very late addition to the injury report after waking up under the weather. Based on the questionable tag, George may attempt to warm up before a decision is made on his status. If he's unable to play, the Wizards could lean more on Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore.

More News