George is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers with a left big toe contusion.

Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Wizards may tread carefully. George had a tough showing in 31 minutes against the Bucks on Monday, finishing with nine points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. If he can't suit up, the Wizards could rely heavily on Cam Whitmore with Khris Middleton resting.