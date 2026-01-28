George contributed 19 points (5-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

The second-year guard just missed recording his second double-double in the last three games, while the five combined steals and blocks tied his season high. George has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 boards, 5.6 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks during that surge.