George ended with 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 114-101 loss to Indiana.

George had another quality game Wednesday, leading his team in scoring. However, despite his efforts, Washington couldn't pull off the win, with the Wizards now having lost five straight games. The 22-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.3 blocks, all career highs, along with 4.8 rebounds over 33.7 minutes per contest in 12 regular-season appearances. Turnovers have been an issue at times, though he's made up for it by shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc.