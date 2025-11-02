George finished with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 loss to Orlando.

George turned in an efficient shooting performance, but it didn't impact the final outcome in a blowout loss at home. He also logged fewer minutes Saturday as a result of the non-competitive matchup. George has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in six appearances.