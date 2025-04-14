George totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Heat.

Despite starting in the season finale, George wasn't utilized much with Tristan Vukcevic getting a ton of run off the bench. George showed plenty of promise during his rookie season, posting averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers on 37.2 percent shooting from the field and 75.3 percent from the line.