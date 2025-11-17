George provided 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 129-106 loss to the Nets.

George certainly did his part Sunday, but it wasn't nearly enough to keep his team in the game. This was his best scoring performance since Oct. 24, when he tacked on 34 points in a 117-107 win over Dallas, and he also contributed on the boards and as a passer. George is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last five games.