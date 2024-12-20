George (ankle) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 123-114 win over the Hornets.

George was one of three Wizards rotation players back in action Thursday following multi-game absences due to injury, with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle) also returning to the mix. Though the Wizards were still down a key starting forward in Kyle Kuzma (rib), two-way player Justin Champagnie maintained a spot on the top unit and saw 27 minutes, while George's playing time was more suppressed as he filled a bench role. The rookie first-round pick was a plus-9 during his time on the court but didn't offer much in the way of meaningful numbers in his return from the four-game absence due to a sprained left ankle.