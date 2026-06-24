Wizards' Kyshawn George: More competition for minutes

George's (elbow) role becomes less certain after Washington added another high-upside wing prospect in AJ Dybantsa at the top of the draft.

The third-year forward displayed intriguing playmaking ability and positional versatility during his sophomore campaign, but the Wizards now possess considerable depth on the wing. George is currently penciled in as the starting shooting guard, though his offensive opportunities may fluctuate depending on lineup combinations -- the Wizards also just re-signed Trae Young (quadriceps) and will be welcoming Anthony Davis (finger) to the mix.