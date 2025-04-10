George contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the 76ers.

Playing in just his second game since returning from a seven-game absence, George put together a pretty decent line in the loss. The Wizards are likely to be extremely shorthanded for the final two games of the regular season, so George could offer some streaming appeal in deeper formats.