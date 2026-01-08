George (hip) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

George is set to wrap up a seven-game absence with a left hip flexor strain, which is likely to send Tre Johnson back to the bench. Over his last 12 outings, George has averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game.