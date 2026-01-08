Wizards' Kyshawn George: Off injury report for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (hip) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
George is set to wrap up a seven-game absence with a left hip flexor strain, which is likely to send Tre Johnson back to the bench. Over his last 12 outings, George has averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Another absence coming•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Still out with hip flexor strain•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: No timeline for return•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't play Friday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't play Wednesday•