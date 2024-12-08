George (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
George will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. With the Wizards extremely shorthanded, Justin Champagnie has stepped into a starting role. George's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Cleveland.
