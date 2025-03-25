George (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.
George rolled his ankle during Monday's game against the Raptors and was unable to return, and it's not a good sign to see him being ruled out 24 hours in advance of this contest. With George out, several players could see an uptick in playing time such as Jaylen Martin, AJ Johnson, Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic.
