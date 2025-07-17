George (rest) is not playing in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

George will be held out for rest during both games of the Wizards' back-to-back and is reportedly being shut down for the remainder of Summer League, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports. His most recent outing came Sunday, when he posted 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in 31 minutes.