Wizards' Kyshawn George: Paces team with 23 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Clippers.
Players dropped like flies around George during the loss, as Alex Sarr was ejected and Bilal Coulibaly exited early with a back issue. George and the Wizards made a valiant run in an attempt close the gap in the third quarter, but ultimately proved unsuccessful. Trae Young (knee, quad) is expected to miss a month, leaving George as the team's primary offensive engine if he can stay healthy.
