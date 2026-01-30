George notched 23 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 win over Milwaukee.

George led the way for Washington in the scoring department, though it clearly wasn't his most efficient showing, as he needed 24 attempts from the field to reach 23 points. He also managed to contribute outside of the scoring column, dishing out five assists for a second straight game while accounting for two of the Wizards' eight steals.