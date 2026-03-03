Wizards' Kyshawn George: Picks up elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left elbow sprain.
George was dealing with a knee injury leading up to tipoff, but he's now dealing with an elbow injury picked up at some point during Monday's clash. Will Riley would see more minutes down the stretch if George is unable to return.
