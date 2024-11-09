George will come off the bench in Friday's game in Memphis.
George's return to the bench will snap a string of three consecutive starts. He has averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across 22.8 minutes in three games as a reserve this season.
