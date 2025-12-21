George logged 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes of Saturday's 130-122 win over the Grizzlies.

The Wizards were down by 20 points at one point in the second quarter, only to respond with a massive rally after halftime. George continues to excel for the Wizards, and over his last four games, he's been a top-60 player in nine-category formats with 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.