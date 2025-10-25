George totaled 34 points (11-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

Making his second straight start to begin the season with Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) sidelined, George produced an outstanding all-around performance that included a new career scoring high, while none of his teammates managed more than 17 points. The second-year forward is coming off a respectable rookie campaign after being the 24th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, but George is making an early statement that he might be ready for a Year 2 breakout after impressive back-to-back road outings in Milwaukee and Dallas.