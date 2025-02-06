George ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-102 victory over the Nets.

George seems to have settled into a starting role with the Wizards and has been part of the first unit in each of the team's last seven contests, scoring in double digits three times during that stretch. The ups and downs are somewhat expected with a rookie, but George seems to be growing more and more comfortable as the season progresses. George is averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in that aforementioned seven-game span.