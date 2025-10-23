George notched 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Bucks.

George, who is coming off a terrific preseason, certainly turned some heads Wednesday. Starting in place of the injured Bilal Coulibaly (thumb), George was an obvious emphasis of the offensive game plan with 15 shot attempts on the night. He looks to have improved significantly over the offseason and could be set up for a big year, and it's worth mentioning the Wizards will likely try to get him some reps alongside Coulibaly at the expense of a veteran like Khris Middleton.