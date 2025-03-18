George is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.
The fact that George is questionable suggests a decision on the rookie's status will be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. George has started in each of his last 23 appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over that span.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Full stat line in win•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Records career-high five blocks•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Shines with 23-point effort•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Will play against Utah•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Iffy against Utah•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Sustains jaw contusion•