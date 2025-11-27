Wizards' Kyshawn George: Questionable to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
George missed Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to feeling ill, but the questionable tag ahead of Friday's game suggests that the second-year forward could return to the hardwood to face Indiana. George is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game since the beginning of November.
