George racked up eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

George handed out a season-high 11 assists, making amends for what was a passive offensive night. Despite the debut of AJ Dybantsa, George logged a whopping 38 minutes, an encouraging sign for anyone rostering him. It appears as though Washington is fully invested in him moving forward, with foul issues seemingly his only stumbling block when it comes to playing time.