George notched 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Toronto.
George had a solid all-around performance in Monday's loss to Toronto, highlighted by a career-best five blocks. The rookie forward has blocked three more shots six times this season.
