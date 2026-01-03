site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Remains out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
George (hip) will not play Sunday against Minnesota.
George will miss his fifth game in a row Sunday and remains without a timetable to return. He can be considered highly questionable to face the Magic on Tuesday.
