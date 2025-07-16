default-cbs-image
George (rest) is not playing in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

George will rest Tuesday after filling the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals over 31 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nets. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Jazz.

