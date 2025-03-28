George (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
George will miss a third straight game for the Wizards on Saturday due to a left ankle sprain. Washington will likely continue to lean on Justin Champagnie to shoulder the load moving forward.
