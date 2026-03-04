This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Ruled out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
George (elbow) is out for Thursday's game against Utah.
A sprained left elbow is resulting in a second consecutive absence for George. Will Riley should draw his fifth career start at small forward Thursday, making him a worthwhile streaming option in most fantasy formats.