George will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes.

George went down in the second quarter and limped back to the locker room before eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the NBA Cup matchup. With the rookie and Corey Kispert (ankle) both sustaining ankle injuries in the second quarter, Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley are all candidates to see an uptick in playing time off the bench. George's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Dallas.