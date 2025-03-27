George (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
George will miss a second straight game for the Wizards due to a sprained left ankle. Washington will likely turn to Justin Champagnie to shoulder the bulk of the load due to George's absence against Indiana.
