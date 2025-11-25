Wizards' Kyshawn George: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
George is under the weather and will miss just his second game of the 2025-26 campaign. With the second-year swingman sidelined, Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore are candidates for increased roles. George's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Pacers.
