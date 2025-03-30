George (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
George will miss his fourth consecutive contest Monday due to a sprained left ankle. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Kings. Tristan Vukcevic and Jaylen Martin will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes due to George, Khris Middleton (knee) and Anthony Gill (hip) being sidelined.
