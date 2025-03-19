George (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
George won't be able to play Wednesday due to a bruised right knee. Khris Middleton (ankle) has also been ruled out for this game in Utah, meaning the team will likely lean on Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill to help shoulder the load for Washington.
