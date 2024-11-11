George chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 121-94 loss to the Magic.

George moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, replacing Jonas Valanciunas. The Wizards may continue to tweak their lineups based on matchups, but with the amount of injuries they are dealing with, George is likely to see healthy workloads for the foreseeable future. Over his last four games, the rookie has averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.