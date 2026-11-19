George contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 103-99 win over the Raptors.

George reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his last four appearances, but he also extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 11 contests. His four three-pointers were particularly important, including one during Washington's decisive 11-0 fourth-quarter run, and he's drained multiple threes in all but one of those 11 double-digit-scoring games. With 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game over that 11-game stretch, George has been a productive piece in the Wizards' backcourt. His contributions in three-pointers, assists and defensive categories give him several ways to remain productive even when his scoring fluctuates.