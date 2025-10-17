George produced 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one 3-pointer, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 27 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to the Pistons.

George looked good starting alongside the regulars in Washington's preseason finale, so it'll be interesting to see if he can begin the season as a starter. It helps his case that Bilal Coulibably (thumb) will begin the year on the sidelines, and the Wizards will be looking to develop their young guys this season, given the current roster construction doesn't scream competitive. George is worth considering during the final few rounds in deep leagues.